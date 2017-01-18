Made in Lincolnshire celebrates region’s manufacturing excellence

Made in Lincolnshire seeks to celebrate the area’s excellence in manufacturing and its well-earned reputation for innovation within the sector.

The event also aims to showcase the diversity and creativity of those manufacturing in greater Lincolnshire.

Looking after manufacturers within Greater Lincolnshire, Streets Chartered Accountants, Business Lincolnshire and NatWest recognise the importance of manufacturing ranging from the artisan producer to those businesses that supply global markets.

As specialists in the sector, Streets, Business Lincolnshire and NatWest all provide support to manufacturing businesses that are looking to grow, develop and improve financial performance.

Award Categories

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Locally

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Nationwide

Made in Lincolnshire Sold Overseas

Made in Lincolnshire for Many Generations

To Be Made in Lincolnshire (for a New Product Idea)

Made in Lincolnshire – World Class

Nomination Process

Individuals are invited to self-nominate or nominate another business/product stating why they think it is special and worth of recognition, for example it may be revolutionary, innovative or solve a problem. You can complete the form online by Friday 14th April 2017.

Celebration Event

The nominees and overall celebrants will be announced at the Made in Lincolnshire celebration event on Wednesday 17th May 2017 at the Doubletree by Hilton Lincoln.

For more information and to register your interest to attend, email madeinlincolnshire@streetsweb.co.uk.