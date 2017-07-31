Magari Interior Design transforms Lincoln’s White Hart

Lincoln’s White Hart Hotel recently unveiled a brand new look and menu but with the same great service. At the heart of this transformation was Magari Interior Design.

The local company was commissioned by the White Hart to refurbish its restaurant and create more covers.

This required updating and modernising the establishment in keeping with the award-winning menu currently being served, but also to coincide with the launch of their new menu.

Magari wanted to bring Lincoln into the restaurant and create points of interest for diners to enjoy. It chose wall lights with a slight gothic feel to emulate the church and cathedral, and bold ceiling pendant lights to create drama.

A local artist and photographer created some wonderful pieces to showcase the local surroundings with a quirky and slightly ‘Dickension’ style.

Magari wanted to create an opulent room using the nine metre bespoke mirror and the led lighting to highlight it. All work was carried out by local artists and trades which, Magari said, was really important.

