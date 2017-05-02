Magna Vitae supporting Dementia Awareness Week with walk

In solidarity of Dementia Awareness Week, Magna Vitae is supporting the Memories Matter Walk.

Taking place on Sunday 14 May, the charity walk begins at Half Penny Lane in Louth and finishes at the town’s Meridian Leisure Centre.

The 2.5 mile amble will help to raise essential funds for the Dementia Café and other Rotary charities.

As well as allowing interested parties raise funds and awareness for dementia, the walk also allows sufferers to stay active. Studies have shown that keeping fit improved cognition as well as lowering cholesterol and keeping high blood pressure under wraps.

The charity will also be hosting The Big Game, a dementia friendly sports day on Sunday 7 May.

Events are made up of new and traditional sports day’s events, such as new-aged kurling, welly wanging and the age old favourite, egg and spoon.