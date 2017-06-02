Help make Lincoln the ‘UK’s Most Popular Castle’

Lincoln Castle has made it through to the finals of The UK’s Most Popular Castle awards and now needs the public on its side to cinch the top spot.

Travel site HolidayLettings.co.uk picked the castle as one of 12 finalists competing in the awards against others from around the country including Bamburgh Castle, Windsor Castle and Edinburgh Castle.

Voting is open to the public now and will close midnight on Tuesday 20 June. Whichever receives the most votes will be crowned ‘The UK’s Most Popular Castle 2017’.

This follows news that the castle was awarded a prestigious Gold Accolade by VisitEngland.

Kimberley Vickers, Site Manager at Lincoln Castle, said: “Since reopening in 2015, we have had over 1 million visitors to the castle and held some amazing events, with much more to come

“If you’ve visited the castle and had a great time, make sure to vote for us and help continue to put Lincoln on the map! Every vote counts, so we’d really appreciate your support.”

At last check, Lincoln Castle was in second. You can vote for the castle here.