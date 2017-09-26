Man dies after assault in Boston – seven men still in police custody

Police have confirmed that the victim of an assault in Pen Street Boston has now died from his injuries.

Seven men remain in custody as part of, what is now, a murder investigation.

Officers were called to Pen Street at around 4.30pm on Saturday, September 23, finding a man seriously injured.

The man was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital but detectives later confirmed he died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Diane Coulson, from the Major Crime Unit, EMSOU, said; “We continue to investigate the circumstances that have led to this man’s death. This is now a murder investigation. We have 7 people in custody. There is a lot of work to do to establish the criminal activity in this case.

“Officers will be on patrol in the area; while they cannot discuss the specifics of the investigation, please take the time to talk to our staff and pass any information you may have that will help with our enquiries.

“We will not tolerate violence of any sort in our community and will leave no stone unturned to bring those responsible to answer for their action.”

Police would like to hear from anyone that might have information that could assist the enquiry.

There are a number of ways to report:

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 336 of 23 September

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111