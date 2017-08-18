Man dies and several others injured in Road Traffic accident on A16

A man in his 20’s has tragically died and four other people have been seriously injured in a road traffic accident, on the A16 at East Keal near Spilsby, yesterday evening (17th August).

The accident, which was reported just after 10pm last night involved a collision of a silver Vauxhall Astra and white Kia Sportage.

The road was immediately closed in both directions for the emergency services but the passenger of the Astra was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also in his 20’s was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and his other passenger transported to Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

The occupants of the Kia, a woman in her 50s, and a male passenger also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Road closures were removed around 6.40am this morning. Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the driving of either vehicle prior to it to come forward. Please call 101.