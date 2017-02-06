Man found dead in River Welland

Around 8.30am on Sunday 5th February, police were called to a sighting of a man in the River Welland, just outside of Spalding, in the locality known as Wykeham.

Police and the Fire Service attended and found the man to be deceased. Police are treating the death as unexplained and, as yet, have not been able to identify the man. A post mortem examination will be held to help establish the circumstances and cause of his death.

The man is described as 25 – 35 years old, 6 feet tall, with long strawberry blond hair in a ponytail and a goatee style beard.

If anyone has any information concerning the possible identity of the man, or the circumstances which led to him being in the River Welland, they are urged to contact Lincolnshire Police quoting Incident 87 of 5th February.