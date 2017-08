A man was taken ill after being arrested for drunk and disorderly.

The 20 year old was taken into custody at Skegness at around 1 am this morning and later taken to hospital after officers became concerned for his health.

It is believed the man had suffered a head injury and officers are currently working to establish how this has happened.

Locations for enquiries currently include Grand Parade in the vicinity of L A Café.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call 101.