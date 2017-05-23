Marco Pierre White to pay Lincoln restaurant a visit

As part of his restaurant tour, Marco Pierre White will be paying his Lincoln eatery at the DoubleTree a visit in June.

The ‘godfather of British cuisine’ will be hosting a three-course lunch on Wednesday 14th June from noon onwards.

Diners will be able to choose from a hand-selected menu and, as well as a glass of prosecco on arrival, they will also receive a signed copy of Marco’s new book – Essentially Marco.

The 100 cover restaurant opened in July last year on the fifth floor of the hotel and offers diners delicious food and glorious views of Lincoln Cathedral.

Darren Cant, Operations Director at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lincoln, said: “The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar and Grill has been an amazing success since it opened last year and it’s fantastic that not only is Marco visiting us, he will also be hosting this special lunch and hopefully sharing a few stories and cooking tips with diners over the course of the meal.

“Marco has handpicked the menu from the recipes contained in his new book, so it is bound to be an amazing experience.”

Commenting on his new cookbook, Marco said: “The idea behind Essentially Marco is to show people that they don’t need to be a professional chef in order to create delicious and hearty dishes that can feed the whole family.

“A lot of the dishes I cover in my latest cookbook can be easily prepared at home, and guests at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lincoln will be able to experience some of these cooking techniques during my visit.”