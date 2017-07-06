Marshall Brewson raise over £2,000 for Marie Curie with bowling day

At its recent Marie Curie Charity Bowling Day, Grimsby-based air compressor specialists Marshall Brewson raised an impressive £2,242 for the local Marie Curie.

Giving back to the community is something embodied by modern businesses in our region and across the UK. The Grimsby businesses spearheaded the philanthropic effort, but it was very much a team effort with a stellar swathe of sponsors lining up in support.

In full, the sponsors consisted of: Lincs VWA Ltd., Blow Abbott, Wilkins Specialist Roofing Services, RG Motor services, Roger Ellis Decorators, Coveris, Lew’s Photography, R and Y Autos, Sylvester Keal Group, Kingsway Printers, Luxus Ltd., John Clark Bodyworks, Chris Gunster Performance