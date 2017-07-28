Marshall Motor Group reaffirms roots in county with £10m investment plans

Marshall Motor Group has reaffirmed its roots in the county with planned £10m investment for new showrooms to home a Jaguar Land Rover dealership on Teal Park in Lincoln.

If planners give the go ahead, the 40,000 sq ft building will occupy a 3.2-acre site fronting Whisby Road on the Teal Park development, just off the A46 Lincoln bypass.

The plans show a modern-style building with showroom space for 18 new Jaguars and Land Rovers, new vehicle handover bays, offices, workshops and parts stores, on the site

Dan Race, Development Director with Teal Park developers Taylor Lindsey, said: “We look forward to seeing the planning permission approved and the build underway, this will be a great addition to our Teal Park development and bodes well for attracting further high-profile occupiers in the future.

“This will be the largest new motor showroom development Lincoln has seen and shows the confidence that major national occupiers are showing in Lincoln as a trading location.”