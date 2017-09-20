‘Marvellous’ tip workers find grandmother’s lost wedding bracelet

A grandmother who lost a precious bracelet, bought by her husband 15 years ago, has been found by workers at the Grantham Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Mrs Kath Groom, 61, from Ingoldsby, returned home from dropping garden waste off at Grantham’s recycling centre when she realised she’d lost her bracelet.

Devastated that she had lost the special bracelet, which was bought on honeymoon in Spain over 15 years ago, she searched high and low at home and in the garden but couldn’t find it anywhere.

Kath said: “I was absolutely gutted when I realised the bracelet was missing. I went through an initial stage of telling myself to calm down and that it would be in my clothing or that it might be outside in the garden.

“After I double checked everything, the reality that I had actually lost it hit me.

“I retraced my steps and even went back to the tip to ask if anyone had seen it but, unfortunately, no one had. I went home thinking it was lost forever.”

A week later, Kath went back to the tip to drop off some more garden waste and she happened to mention the lost bracelet to a staff member.

Kath added: “My conversation was overheard by another member of staff who asked me to describe the bracelet. He then took me to an office where it had been kept. I was absolutely overjoyed. Terry, one of the operators, even told me they’d tried to find me on their CCTV system so they could try to get in touch with me and return it.

“The chaps at the tip were absolutely marvellous and a credit to the organisation. I will always be grateful to them.”

Ian Taylor, waste services team leader at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is such a heart-warming story. I am delighted that the guys at the recycling centre were able to reunite Kath with her bracelet.”