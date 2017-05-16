Men charged under modern slavery act

Two men have been charged under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 in relation to the alleged running of numerous brothels in the East Midlands.

Meyrick Bramhill-Purchase, aged 63, of Muntjac Way in Witham St Hughs, Lincolnshire, and Mo Quan Zhou, aged 44, of London Road in Derby, were arrested on Wednesday 10 May 2017 as part of an East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) inquiry.

The investigation, supported by Derbyshire Constabulary and Lincolnshire Police, relates to the operation of eight suspected brothels in Derby, Lincoln and Chesterfield between May 2015 and May 2017.

The pair were charged with controlling prostitution for gain, causing/inciting prostitution for gain, and human trafficking — arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation.