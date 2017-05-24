Men sentenced for Skegness aggravated burglary

Stephen Lee Mitchell and Kevin Montgomery were today sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court for grievous bodily harm and aggravated burglary following an incident in Skegness in which a man (aged in his 50’s) had his face slashed with a knife and was tied up and robbed in his own home.

DS Julia Wood said, “The seriousness of the offence is reflected today in the sentencing of Stephen Lee Mitchell for 16 years imprisonment and Kevin Montgomery for 9 years imprisonment. Mitchell and Montgomery have attacked a highly vulnerable man in his own home, where he should feel safe and secure, for their own selfish ends showing complete and utter disregard for the victim. This sends a clear message to those who choose to act in this manner that it will not be tolerated and you should expect to get a lengthy custodial sentence in prison.”

Officer in Charge of the Investigation DC Taff Lloyd said he is delighted with the result and the sentence is one that is deserved by both Mitchell and Montgomery in this instance . He said, “The victim was put through a terrible ordeal but can now get on with his life. Through the victim’s assistance, two highly dangerous individuals have been taken off the streets of Skegness for a long time.”