Michael Jackson tribute promises a ‘Thriller’ this Friday

The act billed as the world’s number one Michael Jackson tribute is aiming to provide a ‘Thriller’ for fans at Bishop Grosseteste University this Friday (19 May).

Navi is the only tribute to have worked for Michael Jackson for 17 years (from 1992 until 2009), promoting albums and concerts as well as acting as a decoy for the singer in public appearances.

In a 25-year career as a Michael Jackson tribute act, Navi has appeared in over 300 cities in 58 different countries. He has performed at Michael Jackson’s birthday parties in Los Angeles and New York, visited the singer’s Neverland Ranch and been invited twice to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show.

He closed the show at the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix to well over 20,000 people and has been featured on numerous TV programmes and in newspapers including CNN, CBS, ITV, BBC, Dubai One, MTV, The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The LA Times and The Times of India amongst others.

Navi stars in a new film, Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, which is due to be released in cinemas this month.

“With a winning combination of authentic vocals, energetic dance moves and a striking resemblance to the original, Navi is bringing the ultimate Michael Jackson tribute show to Lincoln that will have you believing that the magic of Michael Jackson lives on,” said Hannah Clipsham, Events Manager at BGU.