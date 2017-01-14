Migrant donation email – cybercrime scam

Lincolnshire Today readers across the county are reporting an email scam, falsely claiming you have made a donation to “Migrant Helpline” On opening the email it encrypts computers, tablets and phones with a virus that enables cyber criminals to target and steal your personal and banking details.

Although Migrant Helpline is a genuine charity, fraudsters are using it to trick members of the public into becoming victims of this fraud. It should be noted that this fraud is in no way related to the real charity.

The email address sending the majority of emails is noreply@yeshivadonations.com, however multiple email addresses have been seen. The subject line currently is ‘Thank you for choosing to donate to Migrant helpline’

The message body reads as the following:

Thanks again for donating We’re sending it straight to Migrant Helpline so you’ll be making a difference very soon. Your donation details: First name: **** Last name: **** Tel. ********* Amount: £196 Donation Reference: 09493495 If you have any questions about your donation, please follow this link and download Your (Donation Reference 09493495), with the transaction details listed above. With your help, YeshivaDonations can continue to work in Syria and neighbouring countries to deliver clean water and life-saving supplies to millions of people. Your generosity is bringing much-needed assistance to families who have lost everything as a result of the crisis in Syria.

Warm regards,

YeshivaDonation

The first name, last name and telephone number are targeted and appear to be correct for those they are sent to.

Once the link is clicked, a well known Trojan (Ramnit) is downloaded onto the victim’s device. This malware is equipped to target and steal personal and corporate banking details.