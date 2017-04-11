Mini madness as annual event returns for tenth year

The bank holiday weekend will delight fans of the Mini when hundreds of the diminutive classic go on display in the heart of Lincoln this Sunday.

Lincoln BIG has again teamed-up with the Trent Valley Mini Owners Club to stage the Business Improvement Group’s annual event.

This year it’s a real cause for celebration because it will be the 10th anniversary of the Brayford Waterfront show.

There will be plenty for mini fans of all ages to enjoy, whether they are passionate about the old classics or the modern-day BMW versions.

The show, which takes place on Sunday 16th, is a chance to see how inventive Mini owners can be. Expect to see many cars which have been tweaked and tuned to perfection and feature highly-customised bodywork.

Mike Bilton, Trent Valley Mini Club leaders, said: “We usually attract about 200 vehicles to this event and we are expecting it to be as popular as ever. There will also be two or three trade stands.

“We are also running a special competition. It costs £2 to enter and participants must look for letters which are hidden on some of the minis. They then have to write down what word they form.”

He added: “We will be giving away prizes to the first five correct entries chosen at our Club stand, at about 3.30pm. Money raised will be shared by the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and LIVES.”