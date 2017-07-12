Moggies for the Doggies raises funds for dog rescue centre

A summer festival of music and entertainment helped to raise funds for the continued care of rescue dogs at Jerry Green Dog Rescue recently.

In their fifth annual Moggies for the Doggies event at its North Lincolnshire centre near Broughton, this year’s event headlined the popular 60’s band The Moggies, but also invited other great acts including: Johnny and the Rockets, Suburban Blues and Just George.

Budding musicians were also featured in an open mic session.

Guests who generously supported the event by purchasing tickets at £12.50 each enjoyed a pie and pea supper and a variety of activities including a live charity auction.

All funds raised during the evening help towards continuing the work of Jerry Green Dog Rescue, which re-homes almost 1,000 dogs per year.

A licensed Prosecco and Peroni VW camper van served drinks throughout and children were well catered for too, by an entertainer.

Ian Cawsey of the Moggies told Lincolnshire Today “Its been a great event again, this is our fifth Moggies for the doggies event and we love playing to the audience here, plus its great knowing that we’re contributing to such a great cause. The audience were great, as always, and we’d like to acknowledge their generosity”