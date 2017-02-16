Mother daughter duo collect mile of pennies for hospice

It has taken a mother and daughter duo seven months to collect a mile’s worth of pennies to say thank you to the hospice for the care it’s provided.

Sue Brown and her mother Kathleen Milson, both from New Holland, painstakingly collected 84,500 pennies and placed them around Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“The hospice staff have been amazing with my mum which is why we wanted to do something a little bit different to say thank you,” said Sue. “We thought it would be easy collecting £845 worth of pennies, however it’s been tougher than we thought.

“It’s been a long and hard mile but we’re thrilled to have finally got there and lay them out around the hospice.”

“It took a while to load them all- they weighed a ton!” added Sue. “My bedroom looks bare now because all the pennies have gone; I had to step over them to get into bed.”

Kathleen attends the lymphoedema clinic at the hospice on Burringham Road, to ease the pain and swelling of her legs. She was referred there by her doctor after having cellulitis which is a life-threatening infection if not treated properly.

The hospice has to raise £2.5 million this year to provide an all-round care service for those with life-limiting illnesses. This includes 24 hour care, day care, therapies, bereavement support and the lymphoedema clinic.

“All the nurses are lovely at the hospice and they have really helped me which is why I decided to top the total up to £1,000,” said Kathleen, who has attended the hospice for over a year. “My legs were really painful and the hospice has made it more manageable and allowed me to be more mobile.”

The duo is already looking into what their next unusual fundraiser could be.

“We’ve really enjoyed this and we want to plan another fundraiser soon- something a bit different again,” added Sue. “We also want to say a big thank you to everyone who’s helped us achieve our mile of pennies.”

Selina Doyle, from Lindsey Lodge Hospice, supported them throughout their collection. She said: “We appreciate the time and effort it took Sue and Kathleen to collect their mile of pennies- they’ve achieved a big feat- and at the same time raised a fantastic sum in aid of the hospice.

“We look forward to working with them again to achieve another fun and successful fundraiser that will benefit the vital care of our patients.”