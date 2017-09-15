National award nomination for Lincs construction manager

The construction manager responsible for delivering Lincoln’s £6.5 million Boole Technology Centre has been nominated for a national award.

Marc Turner from national contractor Willmott Dixon has been shortlisted for the Construction Manager of the Year Awards. This nomination showcases Marc’s commitment to community engagement, providing work opportunities and outstanding health and safety compliance.

Boole Technology Centre – procured through public sector owned built environment specialist Scape Group’s National Major Works framework – is the first purpose built development for Lincoln Science & Innovation Park (LSIP), a joint venture between Lincolnshire Co-op and the University of Lincoln.

Speaking of the nomination, Marc said: “I am delighted to be recognised for this project, which was delivered immaculately from the word go. I was very focussed on delivering the project to the highest quality, and this is something which carried on all the way though to our supply chain. We have a new ethos at Willmott Dixon, which is ‘Building on Better’- the whole team is committed to this way of working, which is clear when I look back on this scheme.

“I am also delighted that as part of this project we had 65 apprentices working with us on site. It was something we wanted to achieve to support the local community, as it gives apprentices much needed experience on a site. In fact, some of the apprentices actually secured full time employment after the project was completed which is brilliant.”

Marc spent three months working with the pre-construction team to ensure works were carried out smoothly and on budget.

Marc achieved zero defects on the project – which is a first for Willmott Dixon – as the development was completely snag free. In recognition of this, Marc won the Quality Hero award, an internal company accolade and he also accomplished a 100% safety rating in three visits by the University of Lincoln’s safety inspector and an AFR (Accident Frequency Rate) of zero.

Marc added: “I am really proud to be nominated for this scheme, which was a fantastic success and was completed both eight weeks ahead of schedule and to budget, exemplifying our team’s commitment and hard work.”

As part of the scheme, Willmott Dixon delivered the demolition of existing warehouse units and the construction of a new two-storey steel framed building which includes both office space and laboratories.

80% of the project spend was within a 20-mile radius of the site, helping Willmott Dixon to boost the local economy.

The award ceremony will be held at Grosvenor House Hotel in London on 27 September 2017.