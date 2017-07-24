National Civil War Centre launches Ingenious Inventions

The National Civil War Centre has launched Ingenious Inventions, its programme of summer holiday activities.

Local dignitaries and officials, family bloggers and a gaggle of excited children attended the Centre for the spectacular launch last week.

Guests enjoyed a character performance from Prince Rupert of the Rhine who regaled a captive audience with stories of his own scientific exploits, from exploding teardrops to cures for a hole in the head.

Children from Barnby Road Primary School got hands on enjoying sampling some of the programme’s brilliant craft activities and were able to take home their creations.

Ingenious Inventions runs from 29th July to 3rd September.