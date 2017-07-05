Neale Court Care Home delighted with ‘Good’ CQC report

Neale Court Care Home has been highly rated in their recent CQC report which found them ‘Good’ in all areas following a recent unannounced inspection.

The report noted that: “People were at the centre of the caring process and staff acknowledged them as unique individuals. People were always treated with dignity and respect”.

Managing Director Alykhan Kachra said: “The staff team here at Neale Court Care Home go the extra mile every day to deliver excellent care and meaningful opportunities for our residents, this is reflected in the positive comments in the report.”

Home Manager Becky Hunt was pleased that the report highlighted the range of activities available to people at the home and the role of the Activities Coordinators in promoting choice and independence.

She said: “We’ve been working on developing individual activity plans, personalized for each individual’s needs and preferences. Here at Neale Court we believe that our residents should be encouraged and supported to choose from range of meaningful experiences every day.”

The report noted that people were helped to maintain their sense of identity and purpose, for example by being supported to undertake small household tasks if they wished. A relative who’s loved one was used to being independent and enjoyed using a duster and sweeping brush, commented “Staff respect her for who she is”.

Residents and relatives were very complimentary about the homely atmosphere and their accommodation at Neale Court: “It’s very homely. It’s lovely. I have my kitchen, I can have a tea or coffee when I want and I keep plenty of snacks.”

Relatives spoke positively about the kitchen facilities that people were provided with and said it helped ease the transition from their loved one’s own home into the service.