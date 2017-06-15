Netherlands Air Force joins line up at Scampton Airshow

Adding further to the international flavour we’ll see at this year’s Scampton Airshow, the Dutch have confirmed their attendance in the static display line up.

This means more fast jets to see at Scampton Airshow with the addition of two Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons joining the static display. The F-16s join the Canadian CF-18 in the static park, with the Belgian F-16 , French Alpha Jet, RAF Typhoon and of course the Red Arrows all performing in the flying display, amongst many other acts

One of the original European customers for the F-16 in the 1970s, the Netherlands now operates a much smaller fleet of Fighting Falcons than was the case during the Cold War, but these are very capable multi-role assets following the MLU (Mid-Life Upgrade) programme. Two squadrons each at Volkel and Leeuwarden operate the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s F-16s.

As well the an exhilarating 5 hour flying display, Scampton Airshow will give visitors the unique chance to walk amongst the aircraft in the static park and meet crews from around the world immersing them in a feast of aviation. Paul Sall, Airshow Director welcomes the Fighting Falcons to the line-up ‘With the Canadian Air Force sending the CF-18 and now the Netherlands and their F-16 Fighting Falcons, the static line up is shaping up to be something very special.’