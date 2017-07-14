Nettleton gearing up for annual free music festival this weekend

Preparations are under way for this year’s 13th Anniversary Free Music Festival at the Salutation Inn, Nettleton.

Due to popular request there will also be an added bonus of more real ales and ciders on sale this year from the outside bar area.

Headliners Blues Boy Kings will bring the first day to a rip roaring close which starts with young at heart steeltown troubadour Paul Pearson followed by delightful vocalist Bobbie Braider.

The tempo then switches to some Rhythm and Blues from Mel & Byron. Young and vibrant local band Salutation will get you ready to rock before Tree Beard.

The stage will then be energised when the night continues to rock with well-known local band Project Emily preparing you for the acclaimed Headliners Blues Boy Kings, who are not to be missed.

Wizard Sleeve will close the festival off with a bang on Sunday but before that we have a treat for you from noon until 5 with back to back sessions of local youngsters showcasing an array of talents.

Mel & Donna, local singing duo with entertain you before the debut appearance at Nettlefest of acoustic singer Kathy M.

The harmonic sounds of Caistorways performing sea shanties and more will precede well known rock band Moonraiders before rocking up for Stealer who precede the festival closing with Headliners Wizard Sleeve.

Due to last year’s popularity there will also be an outside bar set up and food is available over both days.

More real ales and a selection of cider will be offer this year from the outside bar. Please note you are not permitted to bring your own drink and please respect the neighbours with parking of cars.

This is family friendly event so bring a chair and blanket because the Sun’s gonna’ shine.

This is a free event but it is in support of the Alzheimer’s Society to raise some money so you might be asked to have a go at our tombola or something similar.

The event is being held on Sat 15th July (4.30 – 11) & Sun 16th July (12 – 10).