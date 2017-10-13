New £16 million industrial development for North Hykeham gets go-ahead

Plans for a £16 million industrial development near Lincoln have been given the green light by planners .

The project will see 14,000m2 of offices and general industrial facilities on the former Lincoln Castings site on Station Road, North Hykeham.

The plans submitted by Leafbridge Limited, which will also see 14,000m2 of storage and a parking area were given the green light by planners and will involve investment of around £16 million in construction, including around £4.8 million in labour costs and creating over 200 jobs in the area once complete.