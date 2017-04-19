New Army Cadet detachment opens for young people in Navenby

A new Army Cadet detachment for young people in the Cliff Villages of Lincolnshire will host its first meeting next week.

The Navenby Detachment will open on Monday (24 April) at The Venue on Grantham Road in the village.

It will become part of No. 1 Company of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) who is celebrating their centenary this year.

The detachment has been started after consultation with Navenby Parish Council to provide new challenges and opportunities for young people in the area and surrounding villages.

The new detachment will meet every Mondays from 7pm to 9pm and young people aged between 12 and 18 years are all welcome to come along.

Adult volunteer, Captain Mandi Edwards, Officer Commanding of No 1 Company, is one of those who is helping to set up Navenby Detachment.

She said: “By opening Navenby Detachment we hope to encourage young people to fulfil the Cadet Force values of commitment, courage, discipline, integrity, loyalty and respect while making life-long friends, and having a fantastic time learning new skills.

“Becoming an Army Cadet opens the door to a whole host of exciting opportunities including camps, adventure training and the chance to build leadership skills.

“Along with the Army Proficiency Certificates at five levels, which includes shooting, fieldcraft, navigation, drill and turnout, we will be offering the Duke of Edingburgh Award at all levels and there’s also the opportunity to earn BTEC in Teamwork and Personal Development along with other courses.”

The ACF is also looking for adult volunteers to help them across Lincolnshire. No military or leadership experience is needed, just enthusiasm and the desire to learn new skills.

For more information about joining Lincolnshire ACF as a cadet or adult volunteer contact The Cadet Executive Officer, Major Dave Mullock on 01522 528109.