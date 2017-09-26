New Business Development Director for Langleys Solicitors

David Clarkson has joined Langleys Solicitors as Business Development Director.

Previously Clarkson held a similar role for seven years at accountancy firm Armstrong Watson.

The move comes as the £20m firm, which employs more than 340 people at its offices in Lincoln and York, looks set to enter the UK’s top 100 law firms.

Clarkson gained more than 20 years’ experience in advertising and marketing, developing national and regional campaigns, before moving into corporate professional services.

Commenting on the new role Clarkson says: “My role is to articulate the quality, knowledge and experience of Langleys to a wider audience aspart of the firm’s business growth strategy and ambition to break through the Top 100.”