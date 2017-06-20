New counselling and support hub opens in Lincoln

A new centre for counselling is providing support for children, young people, adults and families across Lincolnshire.

NW Counselling Hub is already supporting 25 children, young people and adults just weeks after opening.

The hub will also deliver essential support for trainee counsellors and qualified counsellors through training, CPD, networking, supervision, an open-door policy and a support line.

Praised by Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub Adviser Toni O’Brien for providing a new and distinctive service in the county, NW Counselling Hub is enabling local people to start a new career in counselling in a safe, ethical, moral, empowering and empathic environment.

Toni said: “The Counselling Hub has everything all in one place, offering support to families and including a fantastic purpose built children’s room as well as an excellent training facility for counsellors.

“It gives a great opportunity for fellow Counsellors to meet up and share best practice and continue with their development without having to travel further afield – it’s all right here on our doorstep.”

Established as a Community Interest Company by Naomi Watkins and Alex Parkin, the co-founders have a wealth of experience and knowledge from a background in counselling, health and social care, psychology and domestic abuse.

Naomi has over 10 years’ experience working with national organisations and agencies, including the NSPCC and Childline. Together with Alex’s local knowledge and experience with children and young people, they identified opportunities in Lincolnshire for supporting people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Naomi said: “The business is off to a flying start with regular enquiries and referrals. We are also pleased to announce our new website nwcounsellinghub.co.uk is now live with information about the services and support we provide, alongside images of our specialist environments.”