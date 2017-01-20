New Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover showroom opens in Lincolnshire

The opening of the brand new Duckworth Jaguar Land Rover showroom on the A16 Kirton, Boston, Lincolnshire sees the long awaited return of the Jaguar brand to Boston and ensures Duckworth’s current Land Rover customers continue to be treated to the highest levels of customer service, only now in fabulously stylish surroundings.

It is around 10 years since the last Jaguar franchise operated in the Boston area, and this iconic British brand is making a roaring return. This impressive facility is now complete and ready for business. The new facility is designed to be timeless, and its modern, contemporary environment provides a fitting showcase for the impressive line-up of premium vehicles it will hold; with enough room to display 9 vehicles from each brand, all the latest models will be on display and the Duckworth team of professionals will always be on hand to answer any questions.

Duckworth was initially established in 1962 as James Duckworth and Son, specializing in repairs to Land Rover vehicles. They moved to their current site in Market Rasen in 1980 and became a full Land Rover retailer. Initial expansion into Boston happened in 2007, when the Managing Director, Ben Duckworth, took over Parkside Land Rover at the old site on London Road, Kirton. 2015 saw a milestone for the business – 35 years as Land Rover retailer and they are fiercely proud to be one of very few remaining family owned Land Rover retailers. The investment in Boston is a vision of the future for the family and they have worked closely with Jaguar Land Rover to build this impressive facility. Ben Duckworth said “Our new Jaguar Land Rover Showroom is a standout building in the community with class leading customer and staff areas, a luxurious, timeless and stylish interior with plenty of space to park when people visit. We are proud to be involved in bringing Jaguar back to Boston and this facility allows us to give these models the premium setting they deserve”

The whole project costing over £7m, the ground was officially broken in April 2016 and work completed January 2017. The site is 4.25 acres and the structure itself covers 3796m2. The internal first floor space of 1082m2 gives a comprehensive floor area of 4878m2 . The ceramic tiled showroom comfortably displays 9 Jaguar models and 9 Land Rover models and the state-of-the-art facilities extend to the used car displays, ceramic tiled workshops and aftersales service. Duckworth are ensuring customers are firmly at the heart of every aspect of their business with a comfortable customer lounge, barista bar, valet bays, customer handover bays and free wifi.

The new site has meant an expansion in the number of staff employed by the firm. Andrew Shaw, Head of Business for Jaguar Land Rover Boston said “This has been a massive investment for the forward-thinking Duckworth family and we are pleased that we are able to support the local community by offering further employment opportunities, the interest has been overwhelming and we have now employed additional people with exceptional skills who are currently training to fulfil their potential and to offer the levels of service expected by the brands and the Duckworth customers. I am excited by the challenge of developing the business with the current Award Winning vehicles from the Jaguar line up as well as introducing the technological advances they are currently working on such as the I-Pace, Jaguars first venture into an electric vehicle. It is with great pride that I will be welcoming customers old and new to this inspirational space”

High quality materials have been used to reflect the style and technology housed within, and a range of innovative details have been used in the build : 200KVa Solar PV Installation, Structural glazing system, Rain Screen Cladding System to Showroom,