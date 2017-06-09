New features to help explore river wildlife in Wyndham Park

Two months of habitat improvements between the park’s White Bridge and Belton Lane Bridge will see an area of stepped decking built to allow safe public access to the river.

The works will help improve the way the River Witham flows, enhancing wetland habitats and creating a more natural, healthier river for people to get closer to and enjoy.

The work will commence on June 12 and will be carried out by a partnership including the Lincolnshire Rivers Trust, Rivercare, SKDC, the Environment Agency, The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and BIG Lottery Fund.

Colourful and structural wetland flowers will be planted including yellow flag iris, purple loosestrife, marsh marigold and water forget-me-not in amongst the new areas of valuable wetland.

In turn it is hoped this will attract endangered mammals like water voles and encourage species such as dragonflies and damselflies to visit the river.

The introduction of fresh, clean gravel to the river bed will help rare native white-clawed crayfish to thrive.

Residents in the vicinity of the park have now been given further information to explain the works and interpretation boards will be installed on site outlining how the river’s habitat and park users will benefit from the changes.

SKDC’s Business Manager for Venues and Facilities Paul Stokes said: “We’re very pleased these improvements are going ahead that will give park users opportunities to explore the river’s habitat like never before.

“We also have a fantastic event planned, a ‘Go Wild in the River Witham’ fun day on Sunday July 9 where family and friends can explore some of the changes and get to grips with some fun river based activities. Look out for more details on the event soon.”