New features help visitors enjoy river wildlife in Wyndham Park

Habitat improvements between the park’s White Bridge and Belton Lane Bridge have now been completed, including an area of stepped decking that has been built to allow safe access to a shallow part of the river.

The works have been carried out by a partnership of South Kesteven District Council (SKDC), the Environment Agency, the Lincolnshire Rivers Trust, Rivercare and The Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and BIG Lottery Fund.

The neighbouring enhancing wetland habitats are also creating a more natural, healthier river that visitors can get closer to and enjoy.

Their colourful and structural wetland flowers include yellow flag iris, purple loosestrife, marsh marigold and water forget-me-not in amongst the new areas of precious natural wetland.

All were funded using rod licence money from the Environment Agency, which is raised to improve facilities for anglers, tackle illegal fishing and encourage more people to take up the sport.

SKDC’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Cllr Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We’re incredibly fortunate to have the River Witham running through our park. I’m delighted that with the help of the Environment Agency and our partners, we have been able to make the most of this beautiful natural asset.”

In time it is hoped the new habitat will attract endangered mammals such as water voles and an abundance of dragonflies and damselflies to visit the river and also attract native white-clawed crayfish.