New floating restaurant for Lincoln gets go-ahead

The Planning Inspectorate has overturned the decision of City planners and given the go ahead for a second floating restaurant on the Brayford in Lincoln,

City of Lincoln Council had previously rejected the plans for the £1 million building, which would sit on stilts, in a similar fashion to the city’s Wagamama restaurant.

As previously reported, in East Midlands Business link, the City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee rejected the plan stating the design would not be in-keeping with the area and that views would be harmed and the investors said they would appeal.

The appeal was successful and Inspector Karen Baker commented: “Although the proposed development would increase the built development on Brayford Pool along its northern bank and there would be some impact on the views from the commercial premises immediately to the north, on the other side of the promenade, given the scale and mass of the proposal, along with the extent of the openness of Brayford Pool, the northern bank would remain predominantly open.