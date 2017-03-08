New funding supports Grimsby arts, sports and education

Attollo Ofshore has pledged £25,000 towards a fund which will invest in education, sport and arts projects to support young people in Grimsby.

The company’s Attollo Foundation will work in partnership with local public and third sector organisations, providing funding and resources to increase the impact and reach of projects in, primarily, maritime and STEM education and sport.

Grimsby and Aberdeen-based Attollo Offshore has a specific interest in offshore wind and is keen to demonstrate the opportunities and improve education and research in industries supporting offshore wind energy.

Ben Moore, Managing Director of Attollo Offshore, said: “By setting up this foundation and allocating these funds over a three year period, we aim to support the long-term development and sustainability of selected projects that will accelerate all-inclusive access for young people into competitive sports and education, providing a legacy to the area that supports the world’s largest offshore wind projects.

“In discussions with the local community, we identified areas of need around sports and education projects. It became apparent that this need was for longer term packages of support to improve resources and accelerate participation in competitive sports and education. By helping programmes to become more sustainable over a longer period, we will help create greater opportunities for young people who would otherwise be unable to gain access.”

Through its foundation, the company will be targeting areas in which it can make the most impact. In addition, Attollo Offshore will bring together leaders and organisations to support these goals and the broader regional resources.

Requests can be made in writing at info@attollo-foundation.com.