New Hotel and Italian Restaurant for Gainsborough

Gainsborough’s redevelopment has taken another step forward this week with exciting new plans being submitted for a key site in the town.

The new £3 million development will transform the former Sun Inn site, on the main crossroads of the town, with an attractively designed hotel and an Italian Restaurant.

The prominent town centre location is diagonally opposite the Marshalls Yard project which has brought a new look and feel to the town.

The Sun Inn, which closed several years ago had an independent Italian restaurant at the rear which was often fully booked, but when the restaurateur who ran them, sadly, passed away the businesses closed and the buildings became unkempt.

However, the new plans for the site would see the building re-developed and the disused town centre site being brought back into use and the creation of some 50 jobs in the process.