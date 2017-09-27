New Lincolnshire Police logo and rebrand – a waste of money ?

Lincolnshire police which has long lamented being underfunded has come under criticism for wasting money on a new logo and re-branding.

Lincolnshire Police defended their decision saying the logo was designed in-house for just a few hundred pounds although critics feel the time it would have taken should have only amounted to a few pounds; not a few hundred.

Announcing the new force branding a few days earlier, Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “I’m a great believer in the heritage of the police service both nationally and locally,” he said. “In fact, for a number of years I’ve been a member of a Trust which runs a police heritage society. I’m really keen that we make a connection with our past and I’ll be doing lots in the forthcoming months and years to develop ideas around our heritage here in Lincolnshire. I also believe passionately that we need to promote a positive and modern image to our public in the future. For those reasons I’m looking to change some of the images which we use in our public domain but also internally to the organisation.”

Police chiefs defended the decision over the re-branding saying it aims to show the force as forward thinking and is part of wider plans to secure a better government funding deal.

The logo has been criticised for being an unnecessary waste of money.