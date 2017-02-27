New phase of homes at Manor Farm development now available

The sixth and final phase of the development, located on Brutus Court in North Hykeham, features a range of two, three and four bedroom homes.

Manor Farm lies just 5-miles south of Lincoln city centre in the small town of North Hykeham. Surrounded by picturesque villages, the development offers semi-rural living whilst providing excellent commuter links.

The starter and family homes feature free-flowing and flexible rooms that are perfect for modern buyers and easily adapt to your way of living.

Jan Ruston, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted that we will be continuing to provide houses in the fantastic area of North Hykeham, with Phase 6 at Manor Farm.

“North Hykeham is a stunning location that appeals to a range of buyers because of all that it has to offer.

“It’s the perfect location to raise a family, with excellent schooling options close by and plenty for everyone to do at the weekends, and offers great commuter links for working professionals.

“Our new phase will feature a selection of new homes and we expect that these will be just as successful as our previous phases have been.”