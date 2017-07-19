New play area gets the green light in Grantham

Work has started on a new play area and public open space off Tissington Road in Grantham, following successful negotiations between South Kesteven District Council, tenants and estate developers.

It’s the first play area to be built in the town since 2011 and reflects the Council’s commitment to improve community facilities as the council encourages new housing in its economic growth agenda.

Site designs have followed extensive local consultation over issues including selection of play equipment and seating, litter, anti-social behaviour, dog fouling, fencing and maintenance.

New facilities will include a nest swing, timber and log features and a mini climbing web with natural play features such as a seasonal bulb spiral, grass mounds and boulders to encourage imaginative play, plus a timber bench and picnic table.

The whole site will be landscaped with a low fence along the road side. Once complete, it will be maintained by SKDC.

The council is overseeing the development off Springfield Road and anticipates that new facilities will be completed by the autumn on the 1,500 square metre site, which is surrounded on three sides by houses and flats.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Finance and Ward Member, Cllr Adam Stokes, who has championed the scheme throughout, said: “I am delighted that work has begun on the new play area, which I know will be very much welcomed by residents.

“This is now a mature estate, but it demonstrates the growing demand for housing from people that wish to live and work in our district. It is important that we grow in the right way, and that means ensuring we work with developers to provide excellent facilities such as this for families and communities to enjoy.”

The project is being wholly paid for with money contributed for community facilities by builders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey as a requirement of their planning permissions to build 400 homes on the site.

Two open public consultation events were undertaken in 2015 as open drop-in sessions for residents, allowing feedback on sketched design options and discussion of various elements before options were agreed.