A new Shared Reading Group is being set up at Grimsby Library.

The reading group follows on from the success of Lincs Inspire’s other Shared Reading Groups at Cleethorpes Library, Grimsby Minster and a number of care settings in the local community.

Shared Reading groups are a great way of meeting new people, sharing your love of literature, and increasing your confidence. The groups are informal and those attending can actively participate or simply listen and enjoy.

Jennie Cartwright, Development Officer for Lincs Inspire Libraries said “The BBC are running their national Get Reading Campaign this year celebrating reading for pleasure and inspiring people to read more and try something new. The Shared Reading Groups held in Lincs Inspire Libraries offer the perfect platform to do this and we are hoping that this new group will appeal to everyone – whether they are avid library users, or have never used a library”.

The group will meet every other Saturday in Grimsby Library from 11am – 12 noon starting on Saturday July 9th.