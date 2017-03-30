New Studio Gainsborough Opens 1st April 2017

The Studio was originally created by Belinda Darley (Willett), a Gainsborough dancer from the age 4 and a dance teacher and fitness instructor from the age of 16. Based on North Street since 2009 The Studio had long since outgrown its premises and the new building presented an opportunity that simply couldn’t be ignored.

Realising that this was too big a project to tackle alone Belinda enlisted the support of co-directors Leanne Chesman and Rob Parr, both local business owners with unique skills, to bring her vision to life. The demand for the skills of The Studio instructors and associates was without question so it was simply a case of how to make it all possible, as quickly as possible.

The construction that has taken place behind the impressive glass front of the building has to be seen to be believed. Spacious dance studios, indoor/outdoor crossfit training centre and gym with crèche facilities close by are all located on the first floor. A light and airy spin/PT studio and on –site sports therapy complete the package on the first floor. There is something for everyone here; all ages, levels of expertise and physical ability will be embraced.