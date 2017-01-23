New weekly walking football sessions in Sleaford and North Hykeham in February

The NK Outreach team have set up two new walking football sessions in North Hykeham and Sleaford starting on Wednesday 1 February.

Ideal for anyone aged 55 and over, walking football is relatively new to Lincolnshire and the NK Outreach team are keen get involved encouraging more people to be more active and enjoy the beautiful game but at a more manageable pace.

Taster sessions will be available at the following venues:

Wednesday 1 February, 10.30 to 11.30am

At 1Life at Sleaford, East Road, Sleaford, NG34 7EH

Thursday 2 February, 11.15am to 12.15pm

At One NK, Moor Lane, North Hykeham, Lincoln, LN6 9AX

Both sessions will include a short introduction including refreshments.

Sessions cost £2 per session which includes refreshments. For more information please contact Benjamin Rowe, Sports & Physical Activity Manager on 07572 080716 or email Benjamin.rowe@1life.co.uk.