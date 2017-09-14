Next phase of multi million pound Lincoln Science and Innovation Park gets go ahead

Plans for the next phase of development at the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park have been given the green light by the City of Lincoln Council.

The second phase of the scheme west of the Tritton Road roundabout will double the size of the park, with space for more than 800 staff.

Plans will transform the six acres of brownfield land into a landscaped campus of eight or nine buildings, providing space for larger technology businesses.

Lincoln Science and Innovation Park is a partnership between Lincolnshire Co-op and University of Lincoln which offers a new hub for private sector investment and innovation, alongside state-of-the-art academic research science facilities in the centre of Lincoln.

More than £22 million has been spent on the project since 2013, principally on the Joseph Banks Laboratories and the Boole Technology Centre, supporting small and medium enterprises and the University of Lincoln’s College of Science.

Thomas Blount, Director of Lincoln Science and Innovation Park, said: “It is our belief that this development can help to transform the performance of the local economy, not just here in Lincoln but across the whole of Lincolnshire.

“The UK has always been extremely accomplished at research and development but the commercialisation of that R&D has often been found wanting. We’re focussed on improving links between academia and industry to make sure that going forward, UK industry can make best use of our intellectual assets.”