NHS trust investigates how maggots growing under elderly patients skin could have been missed

An investigation into how a Lincolnshire NHS trust could miss live maggots living under the skin of an elderly patient has finally come to a conclusion.

In June 2015, Boston Pilgrim Hospital nursing staff, somehow failed to notice the maggots living under the skin of 83 year old Ruth Milne after she had been admitted to the ward with sepsis.

Skin tissue in both her legs was infectious, yet no one spotted the live maggots inside.

Sadly Ruth dies died within 24 hours of her admission and an inquest concluded that Ruth had died of natural causes.

However, a number of concerns were raised about the continuity of care she was given and how live maggots, growing under her skin, were somehow missed by hospital staff.

An investigation was launched, and states that “continuity of patient care by various nurses attending and the lack of expertise in the weeks immediately preceding her death did not assist”.

Lisa Stalley Green, director of nursing and operations at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “Following the death of Mrs Milne in June 2015, our safeguarding team carried out an internal investigation as one of the organisations involved in delivering her care.

“This resulted in recommendations relating to improved case management, team development and ongoing management of long term conditions.

“These recommendations have since been implemented and I would like to reassure that any opportunity to improve is welcomed and made a priority within the trust.

She adds: “We offer our deepest sympathy to Mrs Milne’s family.”