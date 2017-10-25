Nine and a half year sentence for predatory sex offender

A 36-year-old man, who sexually groomed a 14-year-old and repeatedly had sex with her over a period of years, has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in jail at Lincoln Crown Court today.

Jason Simpson, from Ruskington, pleaded guilty to nine sexual offences including sexual activity with a child and making and possessing indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Nigel Smith, of Lincolnshire Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team said: “Jason Simpson developed a relationship with an impressionable, vulnerable child and pursued her with the intent of a predatory sex offender. It was only at court that Simpson finally accepted responsibility for his actions, having refused to answer any questions from the point of his arrest.

“I would like to praise the strength of the victim and their family who have supported this investigation throughout and put their trust in Lincolnshire Police. I hope the sentence handed out by the court today will bring them some closure and they can move forward knowing that Simpson is behind bars.

“I hope the outcome of this case will give other victims of abuse the confidence to come forward and report offences no matter when they were committed.”

Simpson began his offending when he was 31 and his victim was 14, grooming and repeatedly engaging in sexual activity with her over a period of years. He made a fake Facebook account to communicate with his victim and engage in inappropriate conversations.

Officers were first alerted to Simpson when the victim disclosed to police that she had been physically assaulted by him. The case was then investigated by the Child Sexual Exploitation Team at Grantham, alongside Lincolnshire’s Independent Sexual Violence Advisors and the SAFE Team.

Through the victim coming forward, officers were able to gain vital evidence that secured a successful prosecution.

Simpson was arrested on 29 January 2016.

Simpson also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 15 years.