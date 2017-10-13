Nitrous oxide stolen from BMI Lincoln Hospital – no laughing matter

A number of cylinders of nitrous oxide have been stolen from The BMI Lincoln Hospital on Nettleham Road.

The gas also known as Laughing gas is used to numb pain in hosspitals but when inhaled it can make people feel euphoric and relaxed. This happy feeling has led to it being nicknamed ‘laughing gas’ – some people however also experience hallucinations.

In the wrong hands, there is a risk of death as a lack of oxygen can occur when using nitrous oxide. This risk is likely to be greater if the gas is consumed in an enclosed space or if a substantial amount is rapidly used.

The theft of the cylinders from BMI is thought to have occurred around 3.30 am on Wednesday (11th October).

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call 101.