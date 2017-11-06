Nominate your NHS heroes for Trust excellence awards

Members of the public are being asked to nominate members of staff and volunteers as part of Lincolnshire’s NHS Trust’s annual excellence awards.

Nominations are now open for Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s (LPFT) Making a Difference Every Day Awards – which celebrates the compassion and commitment of its staff and volunteers.

Patients, carers and members of the public are being encouraged to nominate in two categories this year – the ‘People’s Award’ and the ‘Volunteer of the Year Award’.

The former will be given to an individual or team who is dedicated to consistently providing the highest quality of care for patients, someone who always goes above and beyond the call of duty and who can be depended on to offer a smile and a helping hand at all times.

With around 200 volunteers now in the Trust, the Volunteer of the Year Award will recognise outstanding individuals who give up their free time to assist in a variety of services provided across the county.

Chief Executive, Dr John Brewin said the awards are a perfect opportunity for members of the public to help celebrate the committed work that staff and volunteers continually put in to helping patients.

“If you know someone involved with our services who you think deserves our thanks and recognition for a job well done, why not consider making a nomination today?” he said.

You can cast your votes online or by emailing communicationslpft@lpft.nhs.uk for the hardcopy form.

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 4 December 2017, with a shortlist to be announced early in the New Year.