North Lincolnshire Council bids for £10m for highways development

North Lincolnshire Council is seeking nearly £10m from the Government for a new railway bridge at A18 Melton Ross and to provide access to potential housing sites in Brigg.

The council has bid for £7.09m for the Melton Ross scheme; the overall cost of the scheme is £10.2m. The council will provide £1.36m and Humber Local Enterprise partnership will provide £1.75m towards the cost.

If successful, the Melton Ross scheme would see the construction of a new railway bridge and roads linking it to the A18. It would address the issues previously experienced with the existing bridge and improve access to Humberside Airport and journeys for all road users.

In addition to the £7.09m, the council also bid for £2.7m to provide infrastructure access to potential housing sites in Brigg. The total cost of this scheme is £3.575m. The council will contribute the remaining £875,000.

An announcement on whether the bids to the Department for Transport are successful is expected later in 2017.

The Government created the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF) for investment in areas that are key to boosting productivity, including transport.

Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“If the bids are successful we will be able to progress with constructing a new much-needed railway bridge for the A18 Melton Ross. Over the past few years repair works have been carried out on the existing bridge as a temporary measure, which has caused disruption for road users. A new bridge is a long term solution and would improve road users’ journeys.

“This funding from the Government would also help us improve the infrastructure and enable the building of more homes in Brigg.

“We expect to hear from the Department of Transport later in this year as to whether we have been successful with our bids. The funding would open up more opportunities in North Lincolnshire, help create jobs and support our growth agenda.”