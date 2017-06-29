Not to be missed – Armed Forces day this weekend in Cleethorpes

An exciting schedule of events has been unveiled ahead of this weekend’s annual Armed Forces Day in Cleethorpes. The impressive schedule includes a hot air balloon illuminated display, a performance by the RAF College Band, and fly pasts by a Spitfire, Hurricane and B-17 Flying Fortress. The resort, which last year hosted the Armed Forces

Armed Forces Day celebrations this weekend will take place at Normandy Barracks, Leconfield and at Alexandra Road in Cleethorpes.

Cleethorpes last hosted the national AFD in 2016 and this year hopes to provide a fun-packed weekend of activities, with displays parades and stalls throughout the weekend.

Leconfield will celebrate 40 years since the military driving school was founded. There will be military bands and displays with a BBMF fly past, Military vehicle and equipment displays with local reserve units and regular members of all three services in attendance. This will take place on Saturday 1st July at the Normandy Barracks, Leconfield.

Here’s a quick glimpse of what you can expect:

Friday 30 June

12 noon: Stands and stalls open

6pm; Entertainment and local bands at Remembrance Gate

1025pm (approx): Fireworks Finale.

Saturday (1 July)

10am: Stalls and charity areas open to the public

12 noon: Artiez Club: Choir (Remembrance Gate)

1pm: Parade gun fires, marking the start of the parade from Market Street to Cambridge Street / Knoll Street

Interactive displays throughout the day.

2.15pm (subject to change): – BBMF Display

2.30pm: RAF College Band (Remembrance Gate)

4pm: Local entertainment and bands around the Armed Forces Gate

5.30pm: Silhouettes Musical Theatre (at Armed Forces Gate)

6.30pm: Sunset Ceremony

7.30pm onwards: Evening entertainment at the Armed Forces Gate

9pm: Balloon night glow at the Leisure Centre car park.

1025pm (approx): Fireworks Finale.

Sunday 2 July

10am: Stands and stalls open to the public (until 6pm)

1pm – 4pm: Flying Displays (below subject to confirmation)