O’Brien’s Opticians Director awarded degree for dry eye research

Sheeraz Janjua, Director and senior Optometrist at O’Brien’s Opticians in Brigg, was recently awarded the degree of Doctor of Optometry from Aston University for his research in Dry eye syndrome.

Doctor Janjua is one of only 25 Optometrists in UK with this qualification.

As a result, new services have been introduced including dry eye and blepharitis appointments and treatment plans in a practice which already uses a state-of-the-art examination suite with Optometric eye testing software – same as that used at the prestigious Moorfields Eye Hospital and Great Ormond Street Childrens hospital.

To arrange an eye examination or appointment to address dry eyes or blepharitis, please ring 01652 653 595.