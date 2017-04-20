Win tickets to see Ocean Colour Scene play Hull

We’ve got a pair of tickets to giveaway to see living legends Ocean Colour Scene play Hull this summer.

In honour of the Hull UK City of Culture celebrations this Summer, Innercity bringing Ocean Colour Scene & The Fratellis to Hull for a night of live music at Zebedee’s Yard in Hull’s Old Town.

The Birmingham band’s story is already the stuff of legend: a rip-roaring rock’n’folk odyssey set to a backdrop of 21 years of UK pop culture at its very best.

In this 23-year existence, Ocean Colour Scene have notched up nine albums, three of which went Top 5 – 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern – and a run of nine successive Top 20 hit singles commencing with 1996’s ‘The Riverboat Song’.

The band supported Oasis at their massive Knebworth shows that same year, and two years later helmed the biggest arena tour of any UK band to date.

From their days as Breton-shirt wearing disciples of The Stone Roses (debut single ‘Sway’) to million selling Britpop superstars (Marchin’ Already bumped Oasis’ What the Story from the top spot in 1997) to long-term touring allies with Paul Weller, they have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the greats of modern British rock.

2016 saw Ocean Colour Scene playing huge sell-out shows across the country to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their classic Moseley Shoals album – including two sold out, massive hometown shows at Moseley Park in Birmingham; two huge sold out shows in Millennium Square in Leeds, and a massive sell-out Christmas show at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow.

They’ll be supported by indie rock favourites The Fratellis, who are back toting a vibrant, typically tune-rich new album, Eyes Wide, Tongue Tied.

Ocean Colour Scene play Hull’s Zebedee’s Yard on Friday 11th August 2017. Tickets go on sale this Friday. To book tickets, call the box office on 01482 221113, or visit the websites for the Innercity and Hull Box Office.

For a chance of winning a pair of tickets, send an email with your name and address to competitions@blmgroup.co.uk.