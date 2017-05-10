Oldrids & Downtown celebrate long serving staff members

April at Oldrids & Downtown saw the celebration of some of the Boston company’s long serving members of staff.

A group of colleagues celebrating significant anniversaries with the business gathered together to receive a big thank you from the company for all of their hard work and loyalty over the years.

The most recent group of employees to celebrate their long service milestones included people commemorating 10, 20, 30 and even 40 years’ service, representing a total of 260 years employment.

Throughout all of the changes over this time, Oldrids & Downtown has remained keen to be a business that people enjoy working for and one that provides employees with a rewarding work-life that gives them the opportunities to develop and this seems to be reflected in the number of people who choose to stay with the business.

Managing Director Richard Broadhead said: “At Oldrids & Downtown, we have tremendously loyal, dedicated and experienced staff, whom many companies around the world would dream of having in their team.

“It’s thoroughly deserved and entirely appropriate that we celebrate long service in a special way. On behalf of the business, I congratulate all those receiving their awards.”

Richard joined the recipients at the ceremony, along with other members of the executive team and the company Chairman. Each staff member received a certificate to commemorate their time with the business, as well as gift vouchers and a well-earned extra week’s holiday.